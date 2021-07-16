Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $33.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CERE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.60. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

