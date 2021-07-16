Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

