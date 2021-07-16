Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $59,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

SF stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.37. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

