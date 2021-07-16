Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

