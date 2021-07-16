Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GCP shares. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

