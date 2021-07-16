Stephens Inc. AR Sells 735 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.