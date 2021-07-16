Stephens Inc. AR Sells 120 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

WYNN stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

