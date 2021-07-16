Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 726.6% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

