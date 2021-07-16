Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $280,000 Investment in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Mesabi Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1,303.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

MSB opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.18. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.