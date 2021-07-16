Stephens Inc. AR Invests $247,000 in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.51. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

