Stephens Inc. AR Invests $226,000 in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 179,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 90,549 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

