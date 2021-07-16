Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $26.42

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.42, but opened at $27.14. Stem shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

STEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

