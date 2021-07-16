Stellar Price Tops $0.24 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $713.85 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00106350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00145555 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,883.55 or 0.99964011 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,005 coins and its circulating supply is 23,293,340,348 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.

