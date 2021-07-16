StaysBASE (SBS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. StaysBASE has a market cap of $57,134.71 and $334.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

