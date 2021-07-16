Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Director Sells $541,599.75 in Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75.

STWD opened at $25.82 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

