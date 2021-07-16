Stantec Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.40.

Shares of STN opened at C$57.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.60. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. Insiders have sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

