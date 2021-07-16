Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.0391 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.92 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.71 or 0.00821537 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

