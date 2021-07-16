Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SLFPY remained flat at $$15.85 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

