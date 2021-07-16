Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc Purchases 3,590 Shares

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $28,289.20.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $38,188.64.

On Friday, May 14th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $25,787.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $8,725.08.

Stabilis Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 1,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

