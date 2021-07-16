STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Sells $1,116,615.42 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $1,116,615.42.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

