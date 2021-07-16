SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSAAY. Barclays began coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

