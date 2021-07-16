SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
