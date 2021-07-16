SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

