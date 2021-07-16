Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.85.

SQSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,097. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 934,067 shares of company stock valued at $48,946,479.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

