Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 83.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $235.16 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,273,985 shares of company stock worth $296,533,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

