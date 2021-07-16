Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Square Enix stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 1,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $744.48 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
