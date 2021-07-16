Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Springhouse Capital Management LP cut its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,661 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners comprises 6.4% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

