Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Springhouse Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the period. Genesis Energy makes up 1.1% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 15,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,714. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.