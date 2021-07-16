Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Down 95.4% in June

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

