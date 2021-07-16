Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 174.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.43 ($2.42).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

SPI traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 235.25 ($3.07). The company had a trading volume of 107,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.18. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £943.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.