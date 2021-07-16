SPINDLE Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $246,060.22 and approximately $144.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

