Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.