Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SEPJF stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Spectris has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.87.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

