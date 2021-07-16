SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Independent Family Office LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 196.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 25,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.2% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.92. 323,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.