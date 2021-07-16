SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $349.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $259.94 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

