SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells $111,595.00 in Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,746. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $686.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

