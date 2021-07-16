Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMTS opened at $10.05 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

