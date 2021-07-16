Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 252.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.87 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

