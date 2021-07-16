Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.03

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.90. Spark Energy shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 105,225 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $417.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Spark Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.