South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,166. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $429.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

