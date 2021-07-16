SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $311.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

