SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Purchases $18,400.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

