Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.43. 13,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 698,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several research firms have commented on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.