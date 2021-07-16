Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON SNWS opened at GBX 44.12 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.71. The company has a market cap of £109.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).
Smiths News Company Profile
