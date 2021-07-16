Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON SNWS opened at GBX 44.12 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.71. The company has a market cap of £109.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.