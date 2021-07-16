Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

SNN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 342,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $126,659,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

