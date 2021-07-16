Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 290,209 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $41.90.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29.
About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
