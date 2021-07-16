Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 290,209 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $41.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.