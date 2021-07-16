SmartCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,974.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $186,974.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

