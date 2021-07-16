Smart MFG Price Tops $0.0080 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $8,586.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00836988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 304,591,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

