SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in June

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 152,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,573. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$0.31 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

