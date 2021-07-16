Skrumble Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $332,946.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $332,946.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.29 or 0.00832504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

