Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 213.7% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $758,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

