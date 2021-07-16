Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 213.7% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $758,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.